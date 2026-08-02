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Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to make first public appearance since ouster on August 5

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma @SensharmaAalok
Published: ,Updated:

Sheikh Hasina, who fled Bangladesh in 2024 following a massive protest that led to her government's collapse, will address her first press conference on August 5 in Delhi. This comes after Hasina vowed to return to Bangladesh by December this year.

Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a press conference in Dhaka/ File photo
Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a press conference in Dhaka/ File photo Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will make her first public appearance since her ouster in New Delhi on August 5. 78-year-old Hasina has been living exile in the national capital after fleeing Bangladesh two years ago following a students' uprising that led to the fall of her government.

Hasina, who heads the Awami League, will appear virtually in an event hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club, South Asia. The event will be held at the Sir Mark Tully Auditorium at the AB-19 Mathura Road in Delhi from 6 pm to 7.30 pm.

His son Sajeeb Wazeed Joy will also present at the event. Apart from him, former minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, former diplomat Animul Hoque Polash, writer and analyst Abu Obaidha Arin, and advocate Shah Mohammed Bakhtiar will also be present.

More to follow...

 

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