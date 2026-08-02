Shivakumar urges pro-Kannada groups to call off Karnataka bandh: 'Committed to protect state's interests'

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday urged pro-Kannada organisations to call off their statewide bandh over Cauvery issue, while asserting that his government remains committed to protecting the interests of the state. He said the bandh would not benefit anyone, highlighting that the rainfall situation in the coastal state has improved.

A statewide bandh has been called on August 13 by pro-Kannada organisations against Cauvery Water Management Authority's order to uphold the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's recommendation of releasing 3,500 cusecs of water for 15 days.

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru following an all-party meeting over Cauvery issue, the chief minister said Karnataka has received roughly 30 to 35 per cent of expected rainfall and it is facing a drought-like situation, urging farmers to be patient till fresh guidelines are issued.

He said the Kabini Reservoir and the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Reservoir are receiving inflow of 24,000 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs, respectively. He said the government released water from the KRS Reservoir on Saturday "to ensure its safety".

"All parties have unanimously supported the government's decision," Shivakumar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. "When BJP leaders visited the KRS Dam, they also understood the situation. I will speak with all Kannada organisations. I appeal to them not to go ahead with the bandh. This decision has been unanimously agreed upon at the all-party meeting."

Shivakumar said he has also requested his Tamil Nadu counterpart C Joseph Vijay to postpone his proposed programme of visiting Bengaluru, which he has agreed to. He said his government believes that everyone must work together with complete cooperation to resolve this issue.

"The central government and the regulatory authorities have watched everything, including Tamil Nadu. We can't hide anything. They advised us to make use of the Mekedatu Supreme Court order, which is the law of the land. It is our bound duty to see that we release 177 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu," Shivakumar said.

"We want to respect the law and the judgments of this country... Let us work together. I would like to assure you that this government is committed to the welfare of the farmers and the people of this state. We will not let them down. It is our bound duty," Shivakumar added.

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