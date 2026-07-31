Protests erupt in Karnataka over Cauvery water release order to Tamil Nadu, Kannada groups warn of bandh

Bengaluru:

Protests have intensified across Karnataka after authorities directed the state to release Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. Kannada organisations, farmers and activists have taken to the streets in several districts, opposing the decision and warning of a statewide bandh if the order is not reconsidered. A torchlight protest was held in Ramanagara district of Bengaluru South by members of a faction of the Kannada Rakshana Vedike (KRV), led by Praveen Shetty. Demonstrators termed the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's directive "unscientific" and demanded that Karnataka should not release water to Tamil Nadu amid concerns over the state's own water availability.

Kannada organisations threaten Karnataka bandh

As protests gathered momentum, several Kannada organisations warned that they could soon call for a Karnataka bandh if their concerns are ignored. According to reports, pro-Kannada groups have convened a meeting in Bengaluru on Friday to chalk out their future course of action, including the possibility of a statewide shutdown and a wider agitation against the water release order.

The issue has gained further political significance as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is scheduled to visit Karnataka on August 3. During the visit, he is expected to hold detailed discussions with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on the long-standing Cauvery river water-sharing dispute.

Farmers block roads in Mandya and Mysuru

The protests are not limited to Bengaluru and Ramanagara as farmers in Mandya and Mysuru districts have also launched large-scale demonstrations and blocked roads in protest against the decision.

The protesters argue that Karnataka itself is facing water scarcity and releasing additional water to Tamil Nadu would adversely affect irrigation and the interests of farmers in the state.

Why has the protest intensified?

The fresh wave of protests follows the decision of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to reject Karnataka's request for more time to release water to Tamil Nadu. The authority has retained the recommendation that Karnataka release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water every day for 15 days. The decision has triggered widespread resentment among farmer groups and Kannada organisations, who believe the state's own water requirements should be prioritised.

Why the Cauvery dispute resurfaces during weak monsoons

The Cauvery water-sharing issue has remained one of the most sensitive inter-state disputes between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for decades. During years of normal or above-normal rainfall, the sharing of Cauvery water generally proceeds without major friction. However, when monsoon rainfall is deficient and reservoir levels fall, disagreements over water allocation often intensify, leading to political tensions and public protests in both states.

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EXPLAINED: What is Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu?