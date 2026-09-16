40,000 massive bombs for Israel? Trump plans $2.8 billion arms deal as Gaza ceasefire remains fragile

Washington:

Donald Trump-led administration is planning a USD 2.8 billion arms package for Israel that includes 40,000 powerful 2,000-pound bombs, according to US officials. The proposed deal comes amid the continuing Gaza conflict and a fragile ceasefire, while also reviving questions over the use of heavy US-made munitions in densely populated areas. The proposed package includes 40,000 2,000-pound bombs, comprising 20,000 Mk84 bombs and 20,000 BLU-117 bombs, according to two US officials and another person familiar with the plan, The Associated Press (AP) reported. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the package has not yet been finalised.

The proposed sale has already been informally communicated to members of Congress. Most of the deal would be financed through the US Foreign Military Financing programme, under which American taxpayer-funded assistance is provided to Israel and then used to purchase US-made weapons. The package is part of a broader series of measures taken by the Trump administration to strengthen Israel's military capabilities. Its timing is particularly significant because Israel's military campaign in Gaza continues to draw international scrutiny despite a fragile ceasefire brokered by the United States.

Why are the 2,000-pound bombs controversial?

The planned shipment has drawn attention because the Biden administration had previously paused the delivery of similar bombs over concerns about their potential to cause mass casualties in Gaza. Trump lifted that hold after returning to office. The latest proposal would therefore represent another major step in the resumption and expansion of deliveries of these heavy munitions to Israel.

The 2,000-pound bombs come in different variants. Some are designed to penetrate underground or heavily protected targets, while others are intended to produce extensive blast effects after detonating above ground. Experts who have examined strike footage and bomb fragments recovered from Gaza have previously identified US-made munitions among weapons believed to have been used by Israel.

Previous US arms sales to Israel

The proposed deal follows several major US arms transfers to Israel during the Trump administration. Last year, the administration approved a nearly USD 3 billion weapons sale that included more than 35,500 of the 2,000-pound bombs. That sale was approved without following the normal congressional review process. In January, the administration also approved another series of arms sales to Israel worth a combined USD 6.67 billion. The latest package would add another substantial quantity of heavy bombs to Israel's military inventory at a time when the Gaza conflict remains unresolved.

Gaza war continues despite fragile ceasefire

The proposed arms deal comes against the backdrop of the war that began after the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The attack killed around 1,200 people and resulted in 251 people being taken hostage, according to the figures cited in the report. Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza in response. Gaza's Health Ministry says more than 73,264 Palestinians have been killed, including those who died after the ceasefire came into effect.

Although the heaviest fighting has reduced following the ceasefire, Israeli strikes have continued in parts of Gaza. Several people were killed in overnight and early Tuesday attacks, according to the report. At the same time, militants have carried out shooting attacks against Israeli troops, with Israel saying its military operations are responses to such attacks and other alleged violations of the ceasefire.

(With inputs from AP)

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