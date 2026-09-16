Who is Seema Pahuja? CBI officer who handled RG Kar, Hathras cases to oversee Disha Salian probe

New Delhi:

A major development has emerged in the investigation into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Decorated CBI officer Seema Pahuja has been assigned to supervise the high-profile probe, bringing her experience in handling sensitive criminal investigations to the case.

Six years after the death of Disha Salian, the investigation is now being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Following directions from the Bombay High Court, the central agency recently registered an FIR and initiated an inquiry into the matter. However, no individual has been named as an accused in the FIR so far.

Who is Seema Pahuja?

Seema Pahuja is currently posted as an SP with the Special Crimes Unit at the CBI headquarters in Delhi. She has previously served with the CBI's Chandigarh unit and has handled several sensitive and high-profile criminal investigations during her career.

Pahuja has been associated with probes into cases including the Hathras incident, the Unnao rape case, and the rape-murder case at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. She also played a key role in the investigation into the 'Gudiya' rape-murder case in Shimla. Her team was also commended for utilising modern forensic techniques during the investigation of the Shimla case.

According to reports, Pahuja was awarded a gold medal for 'Best Investigating Officer' in 2021.

Disha Salian case probe

A CBI team will now re-examine existing records and available evidence related to Disha Salian's death. In the initial phase of the investigation, statements will be recorded from individuals who attended the party at the home of her fiancé, Rohan Rai, on the night of June 8, 2020---prior to her death.

Additionally, the investigation will cover the police inquiry conducted at the time, records from the scene of the incident, forensic materials, and other available documents.

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020. Reportedly, she fell from a building in Mumbai. Her death came just days before Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra. The proximity of the two deaths led to considerable public speculation about a possible connection between the cases. However, the circumstances surrounding Disha's death are now being examined afresh as part of the CBI probe.

Challenge before the CBI

More than six years have passed since Disha Salian's death. Consequently, the investigating agency faces the challenge of revisiting old evidence, records, and information regarding witnesses. The CBI has already initiated the process of gathering the relevant documents and records.

While the CBI's FIR mentions the names of several individuals and various allegations, no one has been automatically designated as an accused in the FIR, in accordance with the Bombay High Court's directives. An individual's role will be determined based on the evidence that emerges during the investigation.

All eyes are now on the facts and evidence the CBI---led by Seema Pahuja---- will uncover in this six-year-old case.

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