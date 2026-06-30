What is WhatsApp's new username feature and will it affect user privacy? All you need to know

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is planning a new update to allow its users to reserve a username for themselves, days after the appointment of Kunal Shah, the new CEO of Meta’s WhatsApp. The update provides its users with the option to start conversations using a username instead of sharing their mobile number. Marking a fundamental shift from the previous system that allowed anyone with your phone number to contact you. The new feature was announced in an official blog on Monday, stating that the update will gradually happen over the later half of 2026, according to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp: How to reserve a username?

According to WhatsApp, users can check whether the feature is available by updating the app to its latest version.

Go to Settings

Tap on Account

Select Username

Each username will be unique and can only be claimed by one user.

Does the feature affect user privacy?

On privacy, WhatsApp said that it will not allow users to search usernames. Instead, it will only allow users to contact you if they already know their exact username.

The feature also allows users to set up a “username key” to control who can contact them, adding a new layer of protection. The key can be changed by the user at any point.

Does the feature affect creators and businesses?

The new system aims to provide advantages to creators, businesses, and organisations that possess an established online presence. “We also know that some people like creators, small businesses, and organizations may want to maintain a consistent presence online. For them, we reserved an option to claim their existing Instagram or Facebook username on WhatsApp.” It was stated in an official statement.

When does the feature release to the public?

The rollout has started in stages, and it will become widely available in the next few months. Users will get an in-app notification when the feature is available in their area.

Why should you reserve your username early?

Since millions of users may pick similar usernames, reserving early increases the chances of securing the desired username.

"Timing is everything. Join WhatsApp early enough to claim my username before we release this to the world. Time to get yours. A more private way to connect. Coming soon to your WhatsApp," WhatsApp Head Kunal Shah posted on X.

(Written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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