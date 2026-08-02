Commonwealth Games 2026 final medal tally; where did India finish in standings?

New Delhi:

Curtains were drawn on the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Glasgow bid adieu to the quadrennial event. The Glasgow Games witnessed 74 nations and territories participating in the event, with the sports truncated to 10 from 19 in the 2022 Birmingham Games.

India enjoyed another strong outing at the Commonwealth Games, securing 39 medals. Although this was a drop from the 61 medals India won in Birmingham 2022, sports where India won 30 of those medals were not part of the Glasgow Games. This marks a pretty impressive outing for India despite the likes of wrestling, badminton, hockey and squash, among others, being absent.

Where did India finish in Glasgow?

India secured 13 gold medals, 17 silver and nine bronze medals to tally 39 in total. They secured another fourth-placed finish at the Games, staying just above the hosts Scotland on silver medal count as the two shared the same number of golds and the same number of total medals.

India were only behind powerhouses Australia (171 medals), England (110 medals) and Canada (62 medals) in the Glasgow Games. This was the same order in the 2022 Games too.

Updated medal tally of top 10 nations at CWG 2026

Rank CGA Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 70 45 56 171 2 England 29 45 36 110 3 Canada 19 20 23 62 4 India 13 17 9 39 5 Scotland 13 9 17 39 6 New Zealand 10 14 12 36 7 Nigeria 10 7 7 24 8 Jamaica 10 4 5 19 9 Wales 9 10 12 31 10 Malaysia 8 3 5 16

Indian boxers star with 10 medals

Indian boxers put up an insane performance at the Glasgow Games with an unprecedented 10 medals, the most they have won in a single edition of the Commonwealth Games. Seven boxers bagged gold medals, which was the most by a nation in this CWG. Three boxers ended with silver medals. The likes of Preeti Pawar (women’s 54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (women’s 51kg), Priya Ghanghas (women’s 60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women’s 70kg), Sachin Siwach (men’s 60kg) and Ankush Panghal (men’s 80kg) all won gold medals in their categories. Jadumani Singh (men’s 55kg), Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 75kg) and Narender Berwal (men’s 90+kg) fell on the final hurdle as they settled for silver medals.

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