Seven killed in suicide bombing during peace rally in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad:

At least seven persons were killed after a suicide bomber targeted a peace rally near a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwest Pakistan on Sunday, said officials, adding that the attack left several others injured

The explosion happened when attacker detonated his explosive vest while the Swat Peace Rally was being held in Swat district's Kabal town, triggering panic among the locals and causing a chaos. Soon, rescue teams arrived at the spot and the wounded were shifted to nearby hospitals.

The entire area was also cordoned off, and a probe remains underway.

"The attacker... detonated his explosive vest, killing seven people, including four police officers, and injuring more than 20 others," Swat's Deputy Inspector General of Police, Fida Hussain, told AFP. "A suicide bomber attempted to enter the police station located at the chowk (intersection), but was stopped by police at the main gate."

According to news agency PTI, Swat Aman Jirga (local tribal council) organised the rally and its supporters were raising slogans and carrying placards, demanding peace in the region that has been severely affected by targeted attacks and suicide bombings.

Till now, no group has claimed responsibility of the attack, but it is suspected that the suicide bombing was carried out by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has been targeting Pakistani military in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. As per a Pakistani military official, 819 security personnel and civilians have lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because of the militants.