JBL Tune Beam 2 Review: A reliable TWS with deep bass and strong ANC With up to 40 hours of total playback, IP54 rating, and app-based sound customization, it’s a solid choice for music lovers and commuters. While it lacks in-ear detection and top-notch mic clarity, its sound quality and comfort make it a value-for-money option in the Indian TWS market.

With the Indian TWS market becoming increasingly competitive, users are no longer satisfied with just good audio, but they are definitely looking for a safer, comfortable set of earbuds with smart features. There are a variety of listeners- from casual listeners to audiophiles and fitness enthusiasts- everyone’s looking for value in every rupee spent.

Among the sea of options from leading brands like Realme, boAt, OnePlus and Noise, another leading brand named JBL has emerged as one of the brands which customers could look up to, all because of its balanced sound quality, durability and customisation.

I recently had my hands on the JBL Tune Beam 2, a truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphone which was launched as a part of JBL’s updated Tune series, which aims at delivering premium features under the budget of Rs 5,500. Here we bring to you a detailed review to understand if these TWS are worth buying or not.

Touch, build quality and in-hand feel

The Tune Beam 2 comes with a minimal yet practical design with soft matte-finish earbuds and a slightly bulky charging case. The earbuds are lightweight (5.2grams each) and come with soft silicone tips (which is an optional pack, which could help you to choose the right one that fits your ears), even during sweaty workouts.

However, due to matte finish on the case makes this case skid-free, and gives a decent grip. The case do look premium with brand engraved on it, but it certainly looks big when carried in the pocket of your jeans (very much prominent).

The buds also come with an IP54 rating, making them dust and water resistant- a good device to be used in the Indian weather conditions, or someone who is mostly on the run, maybe due to work, or just working out.

Battery Life: A Week Without Worry

It is stated that the battery life is one of the stand out point for JBL, and the new Tune Beam 2 certainly suffice the standards. With ANC turned on, users can expect around 8–10 hours of battery life on a single charge, and around 2 days (around 40 hours) of life while using the charging case.

The TWS has a USB-C powered case that supports quick charging, taking around 2 hours for a full top-up. Whether you are a daily commuter or a binge listener, the battery will not go off.

Sound Quality and ANC: Big on bass, smooth on mids

This was one horizon where many TWS get off the grid, but JBL was good at deliveruing good music. Listening to trance, some pop, rock, and rap- it delivered everything with ease. The sound was does not spoil the vocals even in the low volume.

Mids and highs were all well-balanced, and if you would like to fine-tune your audio, then the JBL Headphones app will enable you to change the EQ, as power the need.

The ANC (active noise cancellation) is surprisingly effective while listening to music, at this price tag, which is capable of blocking almost every troublesome ambient and mid-frequency noise.

For those who are looking for a distraction-free work session, this TWS performs well, but we suggest using it on and off.

Also, when on call, the quality is clear, but ambient noise can’t be killed, and it might bother you. It could have been better if this could work like some of the OnePlus buds and Oppo’s TWS.

Price and Value: Worth the Spend?

priced at Rs 5,499, the JBL Tune Beam 2 certainly faces tough competition in the market. The audio quality, ANC strength and battery performance make it a solid competition. All said, it does miss out on certain features like in-ear detection and microphone clarity, especially for outdoor calls. The companion app is feature-rich but occasionally buggy. Still, for those focused more on listening and less on talking, the device punches above its weight.

Should you buy it?

If you are someone who loves to wear ANC for a longer run, prefers deep bass, long battery life, and a customizable listening experience, then the JBL Tune Beam 2 is a strong contender under the budget of Rs 6,000.

It’s perfect for rough handers like the gym-goers, commuters and music lovers. However, if you prioritise calling quality or a more compact design, then this could not be satisfactory.Certainly, the brand is going to have some strict competition from brands like Realme, OnePlus, Oppo, CMF, Nothing Buds and more, who are offering similar features, but some upgraded features like ambient noise cancellation, better microphones, or slimmer charging cases.

Overall, the JBL Tune Beam 2 offers a punchy audio profile, dependable ANC and long battery life, which could last for 2 days easily.