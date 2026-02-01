Why are Finance Ministers offered 'dahi-cheeni' before presenting the Union Budget? Each year, a unique Indian tradition comes into focus ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget. The President feeds 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar) to the Finance Minister as a symbol of good luck and prosperity before the Budget is presented.

New Delhi:

Today, 1 February 2026, marks an important milestone for India as the Union Budget is set to shape the country's economic pathway for the year ahead. The annual budget is more than a statement of government expenditure. It reflects the aspirations of millions of Indians and outlines the nation's future financial roadmap. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth Union Budget in Parliament on Sunday (February 1). She is expected to present a Rs 54.1 lakh crore Union Budget for FY2026-27, registering a year-on-year growth of 7.9 per cent, according to a report by Sunidhi Securities & Finance Limited.

Tradition of 'dahi-cheeni' before the budget

It is to be noted here that Indian culture is deeply rooted in rituals that signify positivity and good fortune. One such tradition is followed every year before the presentation of the Union Budget. As part of this custom, the President offers 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar) to the Finance Minister before they leave to present the budget. In Indian tradition, curd and sugar symbolise prosperity, luck and the successful completion of an important task.

Before tabling the budget, the Finance Minister and her team visit Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the President. During this courtesy meeting, the President feeds curd and sugar to the Finance Minister as a gesture of goodwill and to bless the nation's upcoming financial roadmap.

Record of budget presentations

Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her ninth Budget today. Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai holds the record for presenting the highest number of budgets in independent India. He delivered ten budgets in total, including six during his tenure as Finance Minister between 1959 and 1964 and four more between 1967 and 1969. At the second position is former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who presented nine budgets. With today's presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman will officially match his record and move one step closer to Morarji Desai's historic milestone.

