OnePlus 13R Review: A powerful smartphone at great price tag

The OnePlus 13R is the latest mid-range flagship smartphone from OnePlus which was launched this year. The handset comes with top-end features at a competitive price tag. I have been using this smartphone for almost 2 weeks- and here is a simple breakdown of what you need to know before buying it.

Design: Looks premium and feels sturdy

The OnePlus 13R has a flat frame and flat display- giving it an overall modern look to the device. The rear camera module is circular and separate from the frame- which was seen in other flagship devices from the company. The back panel comes with a matte finish with a cool star trail-like texture. The device comes with an aluminium frame that feels premium but can be slippery.

The alert slider and buttons are well-placed, and the phone has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Display: Bright and smooth

The handset comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.1 AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. The display is protected with the Gorilla Glass 7i protection- and yes, it does not break, as I dropped it several times (by mistake) but it kept sturdy, all thanks to its silicon cover too, which comes packed with the device.

Another important thing about the display is the brightness (as it comes with up to 4,500 nits) which makes sure that it is easy to use in sunlight. It also comes with HDR10+ support and Dolby Vision for a better video experience. It also comes with several display modes for different colour preferences.

Software: Clean and feature-packed

The smartphone runs on Android 15 with OxygenOS 15- coming with no bloatware, smooth animations and lightweight UI. It comes with AI features like AI Eraser, AI Unblur and AI Reflection Eraser.

Google features like Circle to Search and AI Assistant for Notes. It also comes with a ‘Share with iPhone’ feature that enables easy file transfers. It also comes with 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates as promised by OnePlus- this is another factor which makes it a worth buying smartphone from the company.

Performance: Fast and reliable

The handset comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor which supports multitasking flawlessly. During my two weeks, this device did not lag even once, nor did it witness any heating issues.

The device comes with 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and for storage, it has two options- 256GB or 512GB. My review unit had 512GB storage out of which I could occupy around 80Gb storage with games and apps.

The best part about the device was about the no heating issues, thanks to a large vapour chamber for cooling.

And if you are someone who prefers heavy gaming, then this device is the right choice, as it does not compromise, no matter what!

Flawless gaming during the BGMI play, NFS and other high-end graphic games.

The phone comes with dual speakers that deliver loud and clear sound- perfect for binge-watching or listening to music.

Cameras: Big improvements

As always, OnePlus never compromise with the camera, and this one was just a brilliant device.

Main camera: 50MP Sony sensor with OIS – good in daylight, struggles a bit in low light.

Telephoto camera: 50MP sensor with 2x optical zoom – good for portraits but noisy in low light.

Ultrawide camera: 8MP sensor – decent but colours are more saturated.

Front camera: 16MP sensor – good in daylight, noisy in low light.

Shoots 4K videos, but the best stabilisation is at 1080p 60fps.

Battery: Long-lasting with fast charging

The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, which is capable of lasting for more than a day easily, with moderate use.

The device further comes with 80W fast charging.

Charges 40 per cent in 30 minutes, full charge in about 1 hour 30 minutes.

Price in India

OnePlus 13R 5G is available in India with two variants:

One with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage has been priced at Rs. 42,999

One with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs. 49,999

Verdict: Should You Buy the OnePlus 13R?

I would say yes, as the OnePlus 13R is a great buy if you want a powerful smartphone with a smooth display. The handset comes with excellent battery life and clean software, making it a must-have flagship handset.

Overall, the OnePlus 13R is one of the best options in this price range currently.

