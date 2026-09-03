'Didn't hold trade talks,' Rubio reacts to PM Modi's meeting with Iran President Pezeshkian

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that he does not believe that India and Iran are talking about trade deal, even as he warned countries against helping the Islamic Republic amid its ongoing conflict with the United States.

Rubio's remarks came during an interview on The Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio after he was asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Iran's President Massoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

"Well, I don't think there's a trade deal between India and Iran. Obviously, there are – countries all develop their own foreign policy, and many countries around the world talk to the Iranian regime," Rubio said. "I mean, we've met with elements of the Iranian regime as well, in terms of some of these discussions that have occurred and there's been contact with them."

However, Rubio reiterated that no country is allowed to help Iran evade the sanctions imposed by the US. He warned that if a country is found helping Iran, then sanctions would be imposed on them as well.

"I think what ultimately happens, though, is – and the President’s been very clear – is no country should be helping Iran evade sanctions," he said. "No country should be out there helping them create mechanisms by which they can generate revenue that they will then use to sponsor terrorism and try to build a nuclear weapon."

PM Modi's meet with Pezeshkian

PM Modi and Pezeshkian had met on Monday on sidelines of the SCO Summit in the Kyrgyzstan capital. This was their first meeting since the beginning of the US-Iran war that has disrupted global supply chains and led to hike in crude oil rates.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reiterated that India supports all efforts aimed at bringing lasting peace in West Asia. He also told Pezeshkian that India wants to "expand and diversify" the trade basket with Iran.

In response, Pezeshkian urged PM Modi to use India's extensive contacts with various parties to assist in ending the conflict.

"The prime minister expressed concern at the escalation of tensions in the region and reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement later. "Calling for safeguarding the freedom of navigation and commerce, he emphasised that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including commercial shipping and seafarers must not be harmed under any circumstances."

ALSO READ:

Trump hints at another meeting with Putin over Ukraine, but date remains speculative