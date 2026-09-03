Body of soldier swept in Yamuna during Army exercise at Hathnikund Barrage found in UP's Saharanpur

Yamunanagar:

In a major development in the Hathnikund Barrage boat capsizing incident, the body of the Army soldier who had gone missing from the barrage has been recovered from the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district. The soldier had gone missing after the boat sank in the river during an Army training exercise on flood relief operations.

The soldier’s body was found late Tuesday night near the Bartha village in the district, around 12 kilometres from the Hathini Kund Barrage where the accident took place. Army officials reached the spot and took the body into their custody.

The recovery brings an end to the search operation for the missing soldier, who had reportedly gone missing following the incident at the Hathnikund Barrage.

The soldier’s family had been anxiously praying for his safe return since he went missing. Further details regarding the circumstances of the incident and the recovery are awaited.

How the mishap occurred

During a training exercise at the Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar district, an Army boat carrying four to five personnel met with an accident in the Yamuna River. Four soldiers were swept away in the strong current following the mishap. While three of them managed to swim to safety, one soldier remained missing. Following the incident, the Army, along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams from Yamunanagar and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, launched a search and rescue operation to locate the missing soldier.

Reported by Kulwant Chaudhary

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