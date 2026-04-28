Surat Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Can BJP maintain its supremacy? Counting today

Surat:

The State Election Commission (SEC) of Gujarat is also set to declare the results for elections to the 15 municipal corporations in Gujarat on Tuesday. This includes the Surat Municipal Corporation, which has a total of 120 seats across 30 wards of the city. This year, the Surat Municipal Corporation witnessed triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). While the BJP fielded candidates on all 120 seats, the Congress and the AAP nominated 117 and 111 candidates, respectively. In total, there were a total of 483 candidates who were in fray in the Surat Municipal Corporation elections this year, as per the Gujarat State Election Commission.

The state's poll body had earlier said that 1,059 candidates had initially filed nomination papers for 120 seats across 30 wards of Surat. Out of these, 561 forms were rejected while 16 candidates withdrew their nominations, leaving 483 nominees in the fray.

The municipal corporation elections in Gujarat, for which the Gujarat SEC ensured a three-tier security system, were being held under revised norms for Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations. Thus, every party tried to woo the people in their favour. For the BJP. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel campaigned extensively. Similarly for the AAP, which is trying to increase its footprint in the state, the election campaign was led by its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. These elections, meanwhile, will also give a chance to Congress, which has been out of power from Gujarat for more than two decades.