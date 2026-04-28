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Surat Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Can BJP maintain its supremacy? Counting today

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Surat Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The State Election Commission (SEC) of Gujarat will declare the results for the local body elections in the state on Tuesday.

Surat Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates
Surat Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates Image Source : AI-generated Image
Surat:

The State Election Commission (SEC) of Gujarat is also set to declare the results for elections to the 15 municipal corporations in Gujarat on Tuesday. This includes the Surat Municipal Corporation, which has a total of 120 seats across 30 wards of the city. This year, the Surat Municipal Corporation witnessed triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). While the BJP fielded candidates on all 120 seats, the Congress and the AAP nominated 117 and 111 candidates, respectively. In total, there were a total of 483 candidates who were in fray in the Surat Municipal Corporation elections this year, as per the Gujarat State Election Commission. 

The state's poll body had earlier said that 1,059 candidates had initially filed nomination papers for 120 seats across 30 wards of Surat. Out of these, 561 forms were rejected while 16 candidates withdrew their nominations, leaving 483 nominees in the fray.

The municipal corporation elections in Gujarat, for which the Gujarat SEC ensured a three-tier security system, were being held under revised norms for Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations. Thus, every party tried to woo the people in their favour. For the BJP. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel campaigned extensively. Similarly for the AAP, which is trying to increase its footprint in the state, the election campaign was led by its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. These elections, meanwhile, will also give a chance to Congress, which has been out of power from Gujarat for more than two decades.

 

Live updates :Surat Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE

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  • 9:19 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting continues

    The counting is underway in Gujarat for the local body elections. Visuals from a counting centre in Panchmahal.   

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Surat recorded 59.21% turnout

    According to the State Election Commission (SEC) of Gujarat, the Surat Municipal Corporation recorded a voter turnout of 59.21 per cent.

  • 9:01 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins

    The counting has started to declare the results for the municipal corporation elections in Gujarat.

  • 8:49 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    How many municipal corporations are there in Gujarat?

    In Gujarat, there are a total of 15 municipal corporations. Besides, there are 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats. 

  • 8:13 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    487 candidates in fray in Surat

    As many as 487 candidates are in fray for the municipal corporation elections in Gujarat's Surat for the 120 seats spread across 30 wards, according to the State Election Commission (SEC). 

     

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting today!

    The counting of votes to declare the results for local body elections in Gujarat, including the Surat Municipal Corporation, will be held today.

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    731 candidates elected unopposed

    As many as 731 candidates have been elected unopposed across Gujarat. So, the counting will take place on 9,308 seats, as per the State Election Commission (SEC) of Gujarat.

  • 7:43 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins shortly!

    The counting of votes to declare the results for local body elections in Gujarat, including the Surat Municipal Corporation, will begin shortly.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP eyes all 120 seats

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing all the 120 seats spread across 30 wards of Surat Municipal Corporation. The saffron party has also fielded candidates on all 120 seats.

  • 7:13 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    How many seats are there in Surat?

    According to the State Election Commission (SEC) of Gujarat, the Surat Municipal Corporation has a total of 120 seats across 30 wards of the city.

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    AAP looks to make inroads

    Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also looking to make inroads in Gujarat before the 2027 assembly elections in the state. Thus, this year's local body elections will provide the AAP a chance in doing some ground work in the state.  

     

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Stakes high for Congress

    In these local body elections, the stakes are also high for the Congress, which has been out of power in Gujarat for more than two decades. Through these elections, the Congress is looking to make a comeback ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat next year.

     

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP looks to retain supremacy

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power in Gujarat for more than two decades, is looking to retain its supremacy in the state ahead of next year's assembly elections by winning the local body polls. 

     

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Triangular contest in Surat

    This year, the Municipal Corporation election in Gujarat's Surat witnessed a triangular contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

     

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins at 8 am

    The State Election Commission (SEC) of Gujarat will start the counting of votes to declare results for elections to the Municipal Corporation in Surat at 8 am on Tuesday.

     

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Surat Municipal Corporation election results today

    The counting of votes to declare the results for elections to the Municipal Corporation in Gujarat's Surat will be declared by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday.  

     

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