FACT CHECK: Alleged 'savage' courtroom exchange between Delhi CM Kejriwal and ASG Raju proven fake

A purported courtroom exchange involving Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Additional Solicitor General Suryaprakash V Raju is making rounds on social media, but India TV’s Fact Check team has confirmed it to be a fabrication.

The alleged exchange: Fiction, not fact

The viral quote suggested Kejriwal questioning ASG Raju about arresting PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over a hypothetical payment scenario. However, investigative efforts reveal no such exchange took place during Kejriwal’s recent court appearance related to the ED’s probe into the liquor policy case.

ED arrest and court proceedings

Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, 2024, stirred controversy. During his court appearance on March 28 at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court, he addressed the allegations and questioned the grounds for his arrest, alleging political motives behind the move.

Verifying the viral claim

India TV’s Fact Check team conducted a thorough investigation, reaching out to reporters who covered the court proceedings, including Newslaundry’s Tanishka Sodhi. Sodhi confirmed the absence of any such exchange in the courtroom, debunking the viral claim as fake news.

The impact of misinformation

While the purported exchange may have originated as a jest, its circulation underscores the importance of fact-checking and vigilance against misinformation, especially in sensitive political contexts.

