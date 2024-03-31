FACT CHECK: False claim surrounds image of Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Bangladesh PM | Check truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of image of Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Bangladesh PM.

An old photograph depicting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi alongside Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has surfaced on social media platforms with a misleading narrative. The image is being circulated with the false assertion that Sonia Gandhi was leading the meeting, despite Manmohan Singh holding the position of Prime Minister at the time.

Fact check reveals truth

India TV’s Fact Check team delved into the origins of the viral photo and uncovered that it dates back to October 2019. During this time, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was on a four-day official visit to India. The photo captured a meeting between Hasina and a delegation of Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Anand Sharma, among others, in New Delhi.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of an old photograph depicting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi alongside Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has surfaced on social media platforms.

Authenticity verified through news reports

A reverse image search conducted by the Fact Check team corroborated the context provided. Multiple news reports from October 2019 documented Hasina’s visit to India and her interactions with senior Congress figures, including Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. The same photograph featured in various articles and reports, including one published by NDTV.

Congress’s official confirmation

Further cementing the authenticity of the meeting, the official X handle of the Congress party shared details of the encounter on October 6, 2019. The tweet identified Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Anand Sharma, and other Congress members as part of the delegation that engaged with the Bangladesh Prime Minister.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV’s Fact Check team delved into the origins of the viral photo and uncovered that it dates back to October 2019.

Media coverage supports reality

Additionally, television news reports from October 6, 2019, substantiated the occurrence of the meeting. A video uploaded by news agency ANI on YouTube provided visual evidence of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh’s interaction with Prime Minister Hasina, underscoring the official nature of the gathering during her visit to India.