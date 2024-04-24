Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : ULTRAVIOLETTE Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Electric motorcycle manufacturer, Ultraviolette, has launched an updated version of its motorcycle. The newly launched F77 Mach 2, gets upgraded software and electronics. The updated version arrived nearly a year and a half after the market launch of the F77. Here are all the details you need to know.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 India price and availability

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 starts at an introductory price of Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the F77 Mach 2 Recon starts at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price is applicable for the first 1,000 bookings. Interested buyers can book the electric bike starting today.

Most of the new features will be standard on the F77 Mach 2 Recon, they remain optional for the standard F77 Mach 2.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 specifications

The F77 Mach 2 motorcycle has received a major update with the introduction of 10-level regen modes that can be adjusted directly by the riding modes or by the rider individually. The motorcycle also comes with a 3-level traction control system (Rain, City and Track), and a Dynamic Stability Control system. Additionally, it features an optimised ABS with a front-only ABS mode that turns off the rear ABS while keeping the front ABS active.

The Hill-Hold feature is included for customers living in India's hilly regions, and Ultraviolette has also added a TPMS (optional on both variants), the ability to set a charge limit, a "Find my F77" feature, new themes for the display, and an on-board navigation system that is integrated into the display.

The F77 Mach 2 also boasts a new feature called Delta Watch, which is essentially an IMU and gyro system that keeps a strict watch on the status of the bike. This system alerts the owner's smartphone and triggers an alarm if anyone tries to sit on or move the motorcycle. The F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon boast of a higher IDC range of 211km and 323km respectively.

ALSO READ: Global NCAP publishes crash test results for Bolero Neo, Carens, Amaze: Here's how they performed