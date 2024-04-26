PAK-W vs WI-W T20I series live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs West Indies on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : PCB/X Nida Dar and Hayley Matthews.

The Pakistan women's cricket team is set to square off against West Indies in the first of the five-match T20I series on April 26 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan are desperate for a win as they are coming into the T20I format on the back of a three-match drubbing in the ODI series against the Women in Maroon.

On the other hand, the West Indies team looks buoyant under the leadership of Hayley Matthews who has been leading her troops by example.

Matthews shouldered her responsibilities with both the ball and the bat in hand and was brilliant in terms of her decision-making ability on the field of play.

In a series where no other batter crossed the 50-average mark, Matthews scored 325 runs in three games at a jaw-dropping average of 162.50 with the help of two centuries.

The West Indies skipper was also outstanding with the ball and finished the 50-overs series as the joint-leading wicket-taker with six scalps to her credit alongside her Pakistani counterpart Nida Dar.

Where to watch the Pakistan women vs West Indies women T20I series online?

The Pakistan women vs West Indies women T20I series will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Where to watch the Pakistan women vs West Indies women T20I series on TV in India?

The Pakistan women vs West Indies women T20I series will not be broadcast in India.

Pakistan squad:

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani

West Indies squad:

Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Chedean Nation, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Kate Wilmott, Qiana Joseph, Rashada Williams, Shamilia Connell, Stafanie Taylor and Zaida James