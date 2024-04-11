Thursday, April 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Fact Check
  4. FACT CHECK: Rs 350 will be deducted from bank account for not voting in Lok Sabha polls? Viral claim debunked

FACT CHECK: Rs 350 will be deducted from bank account for not voting in Lok Sabha polls? Viral claim debunked

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a newspaper cutting went viral on social media claiming that those who fail to vote in the upcoming polls, an amount of Rs 350 will be deducted from their bank accounts. Know the truth here.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 11, 2024 8:28 IST
India TV Fact Check
Image Source : SCREEN SHOT India TV Fact Check

India TV Fact Check: Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates have been announced. The high-stakes election is set to commence from April 19. Ahead of the polls, a lot of fake news is being circulated in social media. In an attempt to save you from false and fake news, we bring India TV Fact Check. The latest case of fake news is related to Lok Sabha elections. With less than two weeks left for the polls to begin, a newspaper clipping is going viral on social media claiming an amount of Rs 350 will be deducted from the bank accounts of those people who will not vote. However, in India TV's fact check, this claim has been proved to be completely fake.

What is the viral newspaper cutting?

In a newspaper cutting which went viral on social media, it was claimed that Rs 350 will be deducted from peoples' accounts for not voting in the upcoming elections. It also claimed that money will be deducted from the mobile recharge of those who do not have a bank account.

A user named Sachin Kumar posted this newspaper cutting on social media. At the same time, another user named Viraj Rawat on Facebook shared a similar post and wrote - "Individual freedom also ends, Rs 350 will be deducted from the bank account for not voting."

India Tv - India TV Fact Check

Image Source : SCREEN SHOT India TV Fact Check

India TV investigates newspaper claim?

India TV decided to investigate the viral newspaper cutting which claimed that Rs 350 will be deducted from peoples' bank account if they fail to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. First of all, we took the help of Google Open Search and looked for the news with the help of keywords related to this issue.

However, we did not find any such news anywhere in which it was said that Rs 350 would be deducted from the account for not voting. After this, we took the help of social media and searched with the help of keywords. As soon as we did this, we found a tweet from the Election Commission on April 2, 2024. In this tweet, the poll body has shared the newspaper cutting going viral and called it fake. The commission has said that this claim is fake, no such decision has been taken by the Election Commission.

India Tv - India TV Fact Check

Image Source : SCREEN SHOT India TV Fact Check

What was found in Fact Check?

Fact check conducted by India TV has revealed that the newspaper cutting going viral on social media is completely fake. Rs 350 will not be deducted from anyone's account for voting. Users are advised to beware of such fake posts. However, the public must exercise their franchise.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Fact Check

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Fact-check News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement