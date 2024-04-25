Latest Mahindra XUV 3XO teasers reveal key specifications: Everything we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : MAHINDRA Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra is all set to launch the facelift of its XUV300 SUV. The facelift of the SUV will debut as XUV 3XO. Before the official launch, the company has been teasing the design and features of the upcoming SUV. The latest set of teasers has revealed some of the key details of the interior. Here are all the details you need to know.

Mahindra XUV 3XO interiors

The XUV 3XO features a brand-new dashboard that is shared with the XUV400 EV. The dashboard includes a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit at the center, with the middle AC vents now positioned below it horizontally, instead of the vertical units seen before. The outdated HVAC controls on the XUV300 have been replaced with more modern-looking switchgear.

It will get an updated steering wheel with a new 10.25-inch fully-digital TFT instrument cluster and crisp animations. The infotainment screen and AC vents will be surrounded by glossy black elements., which will be extended to the steering wheel. The cabin of the XUV 3XO continues to feature a dual-tone black and beige theme.

New features on the compact SUV include a first-in-class panoramic sunroof, as well as Adrenox connected-tech for remote functions like AC controls, door unlock/lock, and diagnostic tools.

Mahindra XUV 3XO specifications

The latest teaser for the upcoming XUV 3XO has also revealed exciting details about the car's performance and features. The XUV 3XO will be able to accelerate from 0-60kph in just 4.5 seconds. Additionally, the car will offer multiple drive modes, including "Zip" and "Zap," which are similar to the modes found on the XUV70.

Mahindra has confirmed that the XUV 3XO will have an impressive fuel efficiency of 20.1kpl. The car will keep its three engine options, including the 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, the 131hp, 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol, and the 117hp, 1.5-litre diesel. Additionally, the 131hp turbo-petrol engine will have a new Aisin-sourced 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

ALSO READ: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F arrives at dealerships in India: Check price, specifications, features