2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F arrives at dealerships in India: Check price, specifications, features

Bajaj has updated one of its popular bikes in India. The updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F comes with a new digital instrument console along with new graphics. The bike was discounted in April 2022 and was replaced with the all-new Pulsar 250F. However, due to its fan following, the company re-introduced the bike earlier last year. Here are all the details you need to know.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F India price

Bajaj has launched the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,40,000 in Pune, which is a small premium of Rs 2,464 over the previous price of Rs 1,37,536. The bike will be soon available for sale at all dealerships across the country.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F specifications

The updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F features the '220' moniker displayed more prominently. The biggest change on this bike is the addition of an LCD screen, which replaces the previous part digital-analog display. It also supports Bluetooth connectivity.

This LCD screen features turn-by-turn navigation and a new set of switchgear to help navigate through the screen's features. Bajaj has also included a USB charging socket located right next to the screen.

In terms of design, the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F remains largely identical to its predecessor. There is no mechanical change in the bike and it is powered by a 220cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that produces 20 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 18.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Meanwhile, Ultraviolette, an electric motorcycle manufacturer, has launched an updated version of its motorcycle. The newly launched F77 Mach 2 features upgraded software and electronics. This updated version arrived nearly a year and a half after the market launch of the F77.

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 starts at an introductory price of Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the F77 Mach 2 Recon starts at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The introductory price is applicable for the first 1,000 bookings.

