Andhra Pradesh: Bus tyre burst triggers fatal crash, kills three in Nandyal district | Video Andhra Pradesh: While speeding with 36 passengers on board, the private AR BCVR Travels bus experienced a sudden tyre burst. The driver lost control, crossed the median, and collided head-on with a motorcycle-laden container lorry.

Amaravati (AP):

A horrific road accident near Sirivella Metta in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district claimed the lives of two drivers and one cleaning staff when a passenger bus collided with a container truck, igniting a massive fire. Miraculously, all 36 passengers aboard the bus were evacuated safely, thanks to quick action by locals and the bus cleaner. The incident unfolded on the Nandyal-Allagadda road, highlighting dangers of vehicle malfunctions on busy highways.

The collision and inferno

The private AR BCVR Travels bus, en route with 36 passengers, suffered a sudden tyre burst while traveling at high speed. The driver lost control, veering across the divider and smashing head-on into a container lorry loaded with motorcycles. The impact triggered explosions and fire that engulfed both vehicles rapidly. Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene as flames erupted instantly, trapping those inside amid thick smoke.

Madhusudan, Inspector, Sirivellametta said, "A private bus suffered a tyre burst and collided with an oncoming lorry, resulting in the death of three people near Sirivellametta in Nandyal district. The bus driver, the lorry driver, and the cleaner were burnt alive in the accident. Soon after the collision, the bus caught fire. A local DCM driver broke the bus windows, helping 36 passengers escape safely and saving their lives. 3 people died in the accident, four sustained serious injuries and were shifted to the hospital, while eight others suffered minor injuries."

Heroic rescue efforts

Local residents and the bus cleaner sprang into action, smashing windows to pull out panicked passengers one by one. Their bravery ensured no passenger fatalities, though four sustained minor fractures and were admitted to Nandyal District Government Hospital for medical treatment. The drivers of the bus and truck, however, perished at the scene due to the blaze's intensity.

Police probe and initial findings

Nandyal police rushed to the site, dousing the fire and launching an investigation. Preliminary reports confirm the tyre burst as the trigger, causing the bus to become uncontrollable and leading to the fatal crash. Authorities are verifying vehicle maintenance records and may pursue charges for negligence.