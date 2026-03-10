'So happy for this guy': Suryakumar Yadav responds to viral petrol pump photo from 2014 after WC victory

New Delhi:

India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav etched his name in history after he led the Indian team to their third T20 World Cup title. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team only lost one game throughout the tournament.

The side dominated the proceedings, breezing past England in the semi-final and hammering New Zealand in the final to become the first team in history to win the T20 World Cup three times.

With the title victory secured, a 12-year-old post of India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been going viral. It is worth noting that the now India captain posted a photo with the caption, “Friends petrol pump inauguration .... Very happy for him ....” back in January 2014.

With many fans making the post go viral and highlighting Suryakumar Yadav’s journey to the top, the star India captain took to social media and reacted to the viral post. Suryakumar posted his photo alongside the T20 World Cup trophy and wrote, “So happy for his guy today.”

Suryakumar Yadav reflected on the World Cup victory

After winning the T20 World Cup 2026, Suryakumar Yadav came forward and shared his thoughts after the win. He talked about how the feeling of winning the title has not sunk in yet and reflected on his journey to the top.

"I think it’ll take little bit of time (has it sunk in yet?), but definitely very happy with what has happened today. It has been a long journey. Started post-2024 World Cup when BCCI at that time, Jay (Shah) bhai, that time Secretary, Rohit (Sharma) Bhai and everyone, they showed faith in me, gave me an opportunity to lead this wonderful side and then it was a long, long, long cycle coming here again at the Shri Narendra Modi Stadium and doing it. I think it’s a special feeling,” Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

