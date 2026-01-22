Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Beating Retreat rehearsals today: Check routes to avoid New Delhi will witness significant traffic curbs due to the Beating Retreat rehearsal at Vijay Chowk. Multiple roads and roundabouts will remain closed from 4 pm to 6.30 pm. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to follow alternate routes to avoid congestion and delays.

New Delhi:

Traffic movement in several parts of New Delhi will be heavily restricted on Thursday due to rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk. The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory urging commuters to stay alert and plan their travel accordingly. According to officials, Vijay Chowk will stay closed for general traffic from 4 pm to 6.30 pm. Restrictions will also be in place on Raisina Road from the roundabout near Krishi Bhawan heading towards Vijay Chowk.

Multiple roundabouts to be blocked for vehicles

The advisory added that vehicles will not be permitted to move beyond the roundabouts at Dara Shikoh Road, Krishna Menon Marg and Sunehri Masjid in the direction of Vijay Chowk during rehearsal timings. The stretch between Vijay Chowk and Rafi Marg leading towards the Kartavya Path crossing will also remain shut.

Commuters advised to use alternate routes

Officials have urged motorists to use alternate corridors to avoid delays. The suggested routes include Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road towards Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road and Minto Road. Commuters travelling during peak evening hours have been advised to factor in additional travel time and avoid the restricted zone as much as possible.

Traffic advisory for January 23

Meanwhile, the Delhi police has also issued a detailed traffic advisory for the city's commuters in view of the Full Dress Rehearsal for the Republic Day parade. According to the advisory, vehicular movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will remain restricted during the rehearsal hours on January 23. Traffic restrictions will also be imposed on adjoining roads, including Raisina Road, Janpath, C-Hexagon and surrounding areas from early on Friday morning till the conclusion of the rehearsal.

Security measures for Republic Day

For the first time, the Delhi Police will deploy AI-enabled smart glasses equipped with an integrated facial recognition system (FRS) and thermal imaging technology as part of enhanced security measures for Republic Day celebrations, an official said. These smart glasses, manufactured by an Indian company, will be linked in real-time to the police database of criminals, proclaimed offenders, and suspects, allowing personnel on the ground to instantly identify individuals in crowded areas.

The wearable devices will connect to mobile phones used by police officers, giving them access to the entire criminal database accessible through the system, Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said. "The glasses are connected to the mobile phones of the officers, and the mobile phones will carry the full database of criminals. If someone appears in a green box, it clearly indicates that the person has no criminal involvement. If the box turns red, it means the person has a criminal record. The officer can quickly verify all details, and if needed, the person will be apprehended immediately," Additional CP Mahla added.

