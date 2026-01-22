Bangladesh sports advisor to meet Litton Das and his team after ICC ultimatum on T20 World Cup row A final decision on Bangladesh's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 is expected today as the ICC has given the ultimatum to the BCB. On the same front, the Bangladesh sports advisor is set to meet the national cricketers and brief them about the prevailing situation.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh sports advisor, Asif Nazrul, will meet the national cricketers today to brief them about the prevailing situation regarding Bangladesh's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The impasse didn't break on Wednesday when the ICC board members voted in favour of replacing Bangladesh in the tournament, with only Pakistan supporting the Asian nation in the meeting. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given only one day now for the BCB to consult the government and convey their final decision on the matter.

With regards to the same, Asif Nazrul, who made a lot of controversial statements not only in the matter but also about Bangladesh's cricketers earlier this month, will meet the players at 3 PM at Hotel InterContinental according to a report in Cricbuzz. Accordingly, the players have also been asked to attend the meeting.

The report further stated that apart from briefing the situation, Asif will hear the views of cricketers regarding their expectations when it comes to participation in the World Cup. He will also discuss the possible steps to resolve the crisis.

What did ICC say on the matter?

On Wednesday, ICC made it clear to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that they will have to travel to India to play the World Cup or risk missing out on the event. The governing body clearly rejected their request to move their matches out of India, with only more than two weeks left for the tournament to start. It also said in a statement despite making several efforts to convince, BCB repeatedly linked its participation to Mustafizur Rahman's involvement in the Indian Premier League, a domestic T20 tournament.

"Despite these efforts, the BCB maintained its position, repeatedly linking its participation in the tournament to a single, isolated and unrelated development concerning one of its players’ involvement in a domestic league. This linkage has no bearing on the tournament’s security framework or the conditions governing participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup," a part of ICC's statement read.

