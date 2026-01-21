ICC warns Bangladesh with replacement threat for T20 World Cup 2026, offers one day to announce final decision The ICC has given Bangladesh one day to confirm travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup, warning they will be replaced if they refuse. A board vote backed replacement, with Scotland on standby to take Bangladesh’s spot.

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council has moved closer to a decisive resolution in its standoff with the Bangladesh Cricket Board over Bangladesh’s refusal to travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup. An ICC board meeting, involving representatives from all Full Member nations, had taken place to address the issue and its potential consequences for the tournament.

Multiple senior officials participated in the discussions, including ICC chair Jay Shah, BCB president Aminul Islam, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, and heads or representatives from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Australia, Zimbabwe, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, England, South Africa and Afghanistan. Senior ICC executives, along with two Associate Member directors, were also present.

At the centre of the matter is Bangladesh’s continued reluctance to confirm travel to India for their scheduled matches at the 2026 T20 World Cup. Bangladesh are drawn in Group C and are slated to play three games in Kolkata on February 7, 9 and 14, followed by a fourth match in Mumbai on February 17.

Scotland on standby as Bangladesh decide

According to ESPNcricinfo, the ICC has informed the BCB that the matter has reached a critical point. The Bangladesh government has been asked to be briefed that if the team does not agree to travel to India, Bangladesh will be replaced in the tournament. This position was subsequently put to a vote at the board level, where a majority of ICC directors supported the option of replacing Bangladesh should their stance remain unchanged.

The BCB has been granted a final window of one day to respond to the ICC and clarify whether the team will participate under the existing schedule. If Bangladesh maintains its refusal, Scotland is the leading candidate to take their place in Group C. Scotland did not qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup through the European Qualifier, finishing behind the Netherlands, Italy and Jersey, but could now gain entry due to the extraordinary circumstances.