Updated on: April 18, 2023 23:54 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why did Afzal say that now it is the turn of his brother Mukhtar ?

CM Yogi On Atique Ahmed: Today Yogi Adityanath said that now the fear of mafia will end in UP. Now no district in UP will be identified with any mafia. Yogi said that earlier people were afraid. Now gangsters are in fear in UP. Yogi said that now UP has changed.