Updated on: April 24, 2024 18:19 IST

Purnia Lok Sabha Polls 2024: JDU's Santosh Kushwaha Vs RJD's Bima Bharti Vs Pappu Yadav | Hot Seat

Purnia Lok Sabha Election 2024: The key contest in Bihar's Purnia Lok Sabha seat is set to take place between Santosh Kumar Kushwaha of the Janata Dal (United) - JD(U), Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Beema Bharti and Pappu Yadav.