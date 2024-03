Updated on: March 17, 2024 22:50 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: ED Summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Over Liquor Gate and JAL Board Cases

Another game is going on in Delhi... Here Arvind Kejriwal is most scared that he might go to jail even before the elections, let alone the results... and now the reason for this is not only the liquor scam but also the Delhi Jal Board scam. In which summons has been issued to Kejriwal.