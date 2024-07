Updated on: July 24, 2024 22:11 IST

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Kargil War Memorial gears up for 25th ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ celebration

Kargil War Memorial is gearing up to commemorate the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. Courtyard of the memorial is adorned with national flags and decorations in preparation to honor the heroes of the Kargil War. Watch to know more!