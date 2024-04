Updated on: April 24, 2024 18:20 IST

Darjeeling Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Raju Bista Vs Congress's Munish Tamang | Hot Seat

Darjeeling, one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, will go for polls in the second phase of the parliamentary elections on April 26. Like most constituencies, Darjeeling is also set to witness a triangular contest.