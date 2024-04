Updated on: April 24, 2024 18:22 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP's Kailash Chaudhary Vs Congress's Ummeda Ram Beniwal in Barmer | Hot Seat

For the upcoming lok Sabha elections, BJP has once again nominated Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Chaudhary whereas Congress has fielded Umeda Ram Beniwal, who left Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party recently.