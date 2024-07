Updated on: July 23, 2024 10:52 IST

Union Budget 2024: President Murmu offers Dahi Cheeni To FM Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of Budget 2024

Ahead of presenting Modi 3.0's first budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Draupadi Murmu where the president fed her 'dahi-cheeni'. Many follow this old Indian tradition believing it offers good luck and fortune before important events.Watch to know more!