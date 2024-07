Updated on: July 22, 2024 6:16 IST

Make in India: Sunny Guglani says Airbus to launch first "Made in India" H 125 helicopter in 2026

In a big boost to PM Modi's 'Make in India' mission, the nation is all set to roll out its first country-made Airbus H125 Helicopter by 2026. Head of Airbus Helicopters in India & South Asia Sunny Guglani said that the H125 copter will be a game changer for Indian markets. Watch to know more!