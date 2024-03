Updated on: March 20, 2024 23:39 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why is politics happening over killing of innocents in Up's Budaun?

In the Dayun double murder case, the reason why Sajid killed two children has not been known till now. Now a big revelation has come to light in this murder case. Murder accused Sajid, who was killed in the encounter, had asked for Rs 5,000 from the children's mother before killing them.