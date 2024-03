Updated on: March 18, 2024 23:20 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: How many seats will BJP-JDU contest in Bihar?

Today in Bihar, the seats were divided among the five parties included in the NDA...In Delhi, General Secretary in-charge of Bihar BJP, Vinod Tawde, announced that out of the forty Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, BJP candidates will be in the fray for 17 seats... Nitish Kumar's JDU has got 16 seats.