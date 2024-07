Updated on: July 12, 2024 18:24 IST

Muqabla: Freed from ED's noose...stuck in CBI's custody?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got a big but incomplete relief from the Supreme Court today... The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal but this bail was given in the ED case whereas Kejriwal is currently arrested in the CBI case also and is in Tihar. Are closed...