Updated on: April 11, 2024 22:05 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: KC Venugopal for the party and Jairam Ramesh for speeches, press conferences, social media?

Who decided the party line on Ram Mandir? Who took the decision not to go to Pran Pratistha? Does Rahul Gandhi listen to only two people... KC Venugopal for the party and Jairam Ramesh for speeches, press conferences, social media?