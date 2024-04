Updated on: April 25, 2024 19:01 IST

Jharkhand: Govt issues Bird Flu alert after cases reported in state-run poultry farm | India TV News

Jharkhand government issued a warning following the detection of bird flu cases at a state-operated poultry farm in Ranchi, an official said on Wednesday. A total of 2,196 birds, including 1,745 chickens, were euthanized at the Regional Poultry Farm, Hotwar, according to an official.