Updated on: April 03, 2024 17:54 IST

Delhi to face Kolkata in IPL 2024, LSG climb to 4th spot | 3rd April | Sports Wrap

The 16th game of the IPL (Indian Premier League ) 2024 season will witness a clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.