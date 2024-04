Updated on: April 23, 2024 17:57 IST

Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh to face Congress's Urmila Bhaya in Jhalawar-Baran | Hot Seat

Though there are several important seats in Rajasthan, but one hot seat that will see a tough battle this time is the Jhalawar-baran constituency. BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje represented the Jhalawar constituency (before delimitation) five times in a row.