Updated on: April 04, 2024 18:57 IST

KKR thrash Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, race to claim top spot | 4th April | Sports Wrap

Gujarat Titans are all set to take on Punjab Kings in search of their third win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.