Thursday, March 21, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. Haqikat Kya Hai Video
  5. Haqiqat Kya Hai: Can Congress cross the 100 mark in 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

Videos

Updated on: March 20, 2024 23:43 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Can Congress cross the 100 mark in 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

Narendra Modi is the most successful leader of India..and Rahul Gandhi is the most flop political star of India. Narendra Modi's seats do not stop at 272...it starts at 272...and this time it seems to be crossing 400. Whereas Rahul's seats are not increasing above 72.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement