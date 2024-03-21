Updated on: March 20, 2024 23:43 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Can Congress cross the 100 mark in 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

Narendra Modi is the most successful leader of India..and Rahul Gandhi is the most flop political star of India. Narendra Modi's seats do not stop at 272...it starts at 272...and this time it seems to be crossing 400. Whereas Rahul's seats are not increasing above 72.