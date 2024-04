Updated on: April 25, 2024 19:00 IST

Mandya Lok Sabha Polls 2024: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy Vs Congress's Venkataramane Gowda | Hot Seat

Mandya Lok Sabha constituency is one of the seats in Karnataka. JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is contesting from the Mandya seat under the NDA seat-sharing deal with Bharatiya Janata Party.