  Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said the rich have been taken care of in the budget

Updated on: February 03, 2023 23:36 IST

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said – the rich have been taken care of in the budget

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that in this budget only the rich have been taken care of and not the poor.
news randeep surjewala Union Budget 2023

