Updated on: February 14, 2024 13:14 IST

Breaking News: Delhi borders sealed, traffic advisory issued for commuters

Due to the farmers' movement, the whole of Delhi has become a fort... 8 to 12 layers of barricading has been done at every entry point of the capital... Tikri border in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, about 16 kilometers away from Delhi, is also completely sealed. ,.. because farmers can enter Delhi from here