Updated on: March 11, 2024 15:18 IST

Farmer Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher hails 'Rail Roko' protest, says it was a success across six states

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher declared the recent rail blockade across six Indian states as a resounding success on March 11. He emphasised future strategy discussions in an upcoming meeting, where decisions will be made jointly by the forums regarding the farmers’ protest.