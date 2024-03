Updated on: March 14, 2024 18:39 IST

Ajay Devgn-Starrer Shaitaan becomes third-highest-grossing film of 2024 | Entertainment Wrap

The film Shaitaan, featuring Ajay Devgn, has earned the distinction of being crowned the third highest-grossing film of 2024. Additionally, the Kerala High Court has mandated that a 48-hour time gap be maintained between the release of the movie and any reviews being published.