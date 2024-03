Updated on: March 25, 2024 18:57 IST

Swati Mishra on PM Modi sharing her video, her music journey and a lot more | Exclusive Interview

Swati Mishra, who rose to fame after PM Modi shared her 'Ram Aayenge' Bhajan Video ahead of Ram Temple consecration, opened up about what was the reaction of her friends and family, her music journey and why she wanted to target youth through her bhajans?