Updated on: April 05, 2024 16:48 IST

Hema Malini-Surjewala Row: K Annamalai bashes Surjewala for his remarks, says“Crass comment”

BJP Tamil Nadu President Annamalai lashed out at Congress over Randeep Surjewala’s objectionable remark. He said Congress' Randeep Surjewala made“crass comment” and “justified" his remark.